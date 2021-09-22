(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she tossed her injured puppy into the ocean because she couldn’t afford to pay for the animal’s medical care.

Candy Selena Marban, of Tybee Island, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on charges including aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Tybee Island Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of people throwing an injured animal into the ocean on the afternoon of Sept. 12 found a puppy curled up in the sand nursing an obvious injury, police said.

While speaking with police, Marban told officers that the dog had been injured during an accident about a week prior and that it hadn’t been seen by a veterinarian because she could not afford to pay for medical care.

Marban was initially issued a citation, but officers obtained a felony arrest warrant after they learned that the puppy’s injuries were so severe that the only recourse would be euthanasia.

Marban was taken into custody after her wanted poster was shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours.

It’s not clear when Marban will be called to court.

