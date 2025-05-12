NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old woman is in custody and is accused of trying to drive her car into a federal building in New Bedford.

Officers responded to the Hastings Keith Federal building just after 11 a.m. on Monday, after reports of a woman attempting to ram the front entrance.

Investigators say Jennifer Padilla, 26, tried entering the building with an American flag and gasoline, which she poured on the flag and tried to light it on fire.

Security officers stopped her, but officials say she then got into her car and tried to drive it into the building.

Neftali Toro saw the situation unfold from across the street.

“There was a gray SUV parked right inside,” said Toro. “They way it was parked, I could tell it was about inches [from breaking] the windows already.”

One security officer was struck but not injured.

Padilla faces several charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of property, and attempted arson.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell released a statement regarding the incident, saying in part, “I am relieved that no one was seriously injured in this morning’s incident at the Hastings Keith Federal Building, and I am grateful for the swift and skillful response by the New Bedford Police Department. While it appears to be an isolated incident, it is a reminder of the need for appropriate security protocols at public facilities.”

“The security guards there, they’re real tight on their security. They’re really good on that…” said Toro. “It’s worrying that if it happened here, it could happen anywhere else.”

