(WHDH) — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly threw soup in the face of a restaurant worker during an altercation in Texas earlier this month.

Amanda Martinez, 31, is facing charges including assault causing bodily injury in connection with an incident at Sol De Jalisco in Temple on the afternoon of Nov. 7, KWTX-TV reported.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the restaurant learned Martinez had called to complain about a takeout order before she returned and started a verbal altercation with a worker, the news outlet reported.

During the encounter, Martinez was said to be upset and yelling about a melted lid that was on top of her soup container.

Martinez then allegedly hurled the soup at the victim before officers arrived at the scene.

“We do not condone this type of behavior,” Temple Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston told the news outlet. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

Martinez has also reportedly been banned from the restaurant.

An investigation remains ongoing.

