(WHDH) — A woman upset with the service she had received at a fast-food restaurant opened fire on the drive-thru window and then proceeded to drive around the business, firing several more shots into the building, authorities said.

Amy S. Gale, 19, of Belleville, Illinois, is facing charges including one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Belleville Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a Taco Bell at 760 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville on the evening of Dec. 17 found several employees hiding in the kitchen, police said.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Gale was unhappy with her order and started arguing with a drive-thru worker. She then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot through the window.

Gale then started driving around the Taco Bell as she fired more shots into the restaurant, police added.

One worker suffered minor injuries from flying glass. There were no other reported injuries.

Gale was later tracked down and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

