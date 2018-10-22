Police: Woman used heroin prior to violent Yarmouth crash

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dennis woman is facing a drugged driving charge after slamming into a utility pole in Yarmouth Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of Buck Island Road about 7:23 p.m. found a Chevrolet Cruz that had sheared a utility pole and downed wires in the area of the Yarmouth Water Department, according to Yarmouth police.

Witnesses said the driver, later identified as Amanda Shewan, 27 had been driving within the speed limit but was weaving and swerving prior to the crash.

Shewan was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where it was determined she had used heroin prior to the crash.

Shewan was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle so as to endanger.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)