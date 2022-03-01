NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Newton TJ Maxx over the weekend.

As the woman rushed out of the store, an employee went running after her. Surveillance video then showed the suspected reaching into the pocket of her sweatshirt, pulling out Mace, and spraying the employee in pursuit.

Before the robbery at TJ Maxx, the suspect in the grey sweatshirt was seen on video picking out hoodies and expensive bags. Though the theft was a loss to the store, police say chasing after a suspect is not worth the consequences.

“The way you should get involved is by being our eyes and ears because this was only Mace used this time, it could’ve been some other instrument or some other type of weapon that could be more deadly,” said Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker.

Investigators were called to the store on Needham Street on Sunday and said an attack of this nature is alarming.

Earlier in the month, two people used Mace to steal items from a local CVS.

Police said the two incidents do not appear to be connected.

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is urged to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)