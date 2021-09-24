PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — Police are searching for a woman who pulled out a gun demanding food after being told that a Chipotle in Philadelphia was closing early due to staffing last Saturday.

The cashier at the Chipotle on Cottman Avenue told the customers around 5 p.m. that the store was closing per the instruction of her manager and advised them to order online, according to Philadelphia police.

A woman then pulled a black firearm out of her purse and asked to speak to a manager, police said.

The cashier pressed the security button to alert the mall security.

The suspect then allegedly said that if someone didn’t make her food, she would be back and there would be a problem.

Surveillance video shows the suspect placing the firearm back in her purse.

A coworker decided to make her order in an effort to get her to leave, police said.

After making the order, the woman displayed the firearm again and said, “Somebody better give me my food,” police added.

She took the food and fled the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone who sees the suspect is told not to approach her but to call 911 immediately.

