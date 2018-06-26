MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a woman accused of scaring a store clerk into giving her money Monday night.

The suspect demanded cash from a 24-year-old clerk at Shawn’s Corner Market, located at 912 Somerville St., around 8:30 p.m.

When the clerk refused to comply, the suspect allegedly made statements about “not playing around” while keeping her hand inside of a pocket.

The suspect then jumped on top of the counter and scared the female clerk, who opened the cash register drawer, police said. She reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian female, about 5-feet-2-inches to 5-feet-3-inches tall, with blond hair and pale skin. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, dark sunglasses and black sneakers.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case # 18-9584.

