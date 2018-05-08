Police: Woman wanted for trying to steal 11 cases of energy drinks from Market Basket

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman who they say tried to steal 11 cases of Monster Energy drinks from a Market Basket in South Attleboro last week.

The woman was caught on surveillance video Thursday inside the store on Newport Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect is said to be in her 30s, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, with a large build. She has a large tattoo on her right bicep.

The woman was spotted fleeing the store in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department.

