Police: Woman was texting, impaired before fiery crash outside Callahan Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is being charged with texting while driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after she crashed her vehicle near the entrance to the Callahan Tunnel in East Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Paris and Porter streets just after 2 a.m. found a vehicle that hit a barrier and went up in flames, police said.

The flames were extinguished and the driver was cited.

A second unoccupied car nearby was also involved in the crash.

