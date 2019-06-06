Police: Boston woman arrested for shooting Attleboro gas station clerk while wearing monkey mask

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston woman with a violent criminal history has been arrested on armed robbery and assault charges after police say she shot a gas station attendant in South Attleboro last month while wearing a monkey mask, officials said.

Ashley Weaver, 28, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday in connection with the May 20 shooting at the Mobil Gas station on Newport Avenue that left the gas station attendant injured, according to Attleboro police.

Weaver, who had three outstanding warrants for her arrest on charges of armed robbery and assault-related offenses, has a long criminal history, will be arraigned on charges of armed assault with intent to rob, illegal possession of a firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm.

She was transported to the Rhode Island State Police’s Lincoln Barracks to be booked as a fugitive.

