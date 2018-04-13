Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

In this March 28, 2018 aerial file image from Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone video courtesy of Mendocino County shows the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off the off Pacific Coast Highway 1, near Westport, Calif. The SUV carrying the large, free-spirited family from Washington state accelerated straight off the scenic California cliff and the deadly wreck may have been intentional, authorities said Sunday, April 1, 2018. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had “a significant amount” of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.

