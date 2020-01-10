Police: Woman who hit beloved Danvers crossing guard ticketed for negligent operation

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Beverly woman who struck and seriously injured a crossing guard in Danvers earlier this week has been ticketed for negligent operation as the investigation into the incident continues, officials said.

Penny King, 58, has been ticketed for negligent operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the Jan. 8 pedestrian crash on Poplar Street that left beloved crossing guard Susan Turner seriously injured, Danvers police said.

Police added in a statement that Turner “has been a valuable crossing guard for the town” and “is a dedicated and reliable employee and a friend to many students and parents.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan and her family as she recovers,” the statement read.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

