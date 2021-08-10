SANDUSKY, Ohio (WHDH) — A woman told her neighbor that she wanted her dog to die after putting him in a hot car to punish him, ultimately leading to his death in Sandusky, Ohio on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to an animal complaint at 1003 Perry St. met with a man who said his neighbor, Mouheb Ashakih, 58, had put her 6-month-old pit bull named Chapo inside a 2000 Toyota Camry at the end of her driveway, according to Sandusky police.

The neighbor added that he and his wife heard dogs barking next door before witnessing Ashakih pick up Chapo and throw him into the back of the sedan with its windows rolled up.

He saw the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle, appearing to try to get out, police said.

The neighbor reportedly went over to Ashakih and spoke with her through her side window.

He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, “I don’t care. I want him to die!” police wrote in an arrest report.

The neighbor then contacted police.

Responding officers spoke with Ashakih who allegedly admitted to putting the dog inside the car because it attacked one of her other dogs.

At this time, Chapo had been in the car for 30 minutes as the temperature reached 81 degrees and the humidity remained high, police said.

While speaking with Ashakih, no dog was reportedly seen in the vehicle and a pit bull that matched Chapo’s description could be seen barking from the upstairs window.

Ashakih told officers that she had four more pit bulls inside the home before reiterating that she put Chapo in the car to punish him for attacking her other dog, adding that she did not know what else to do, police added.

She allegedly went on to say that she wanted either the police department or the dog warden to take care of all the dogs.

Officers asked Ashakih if she had released Chapo from the car and she said, “No,” according to police.

They ran over to the locked car and saw the dog lying inside on the rear passenger side floorboard.

Ashakih allegedly began screaming for the officers to break her car window after seeing Chapo not moving.

A sergeant did so and observed that Chapo was not breathing or showing any signs of life, police said.

The dog was reportedly hot to the touch and the officers noted a very hot burst of air had been released from the car when the window was shattered and the door was opened.

The vehicle’s interior was destroyed and covered in blood, indicating that Chapo was struggling and trying to exit the vehicle, police continued.

The dog’s paws reportedly had lacerations and were covered in blood as if he tried to scratch and dig his way out.

Ashakih was then placed under arrest for felony animal cruelty.

After being put in hand restraints, police say she became increasingly concerned and stated that she wanted officers to shoot her because she would rather that instead of her killing “her son,” which was believed to be a reference to Chapo.

She allegedly continued to say that she was having a panic attack and repeated that she wanted the officers to shoot her.

Ashakih was then transported to a medical center for a mental evaluation.

She was later released and taken back to her residence to assist the dog warden in removing the remaining dogs from the home due to their unknown aggression level.

Officers transported Ashakih to a county jail, where she was ordered held without bond.

