(WHDH) — A woman who stole a car during a test drive last week changed her hair color in attempt to evade capture after authorities shared her photo on social media, police said.

Johna Lamont, 43, of Florida, is facing charges including grand theft auto and scheming to defraud, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say Lamont test drove a 2018 Honda Accord and never brought the vehicle back.

After the alleged theft, police shared photos of Lamont with blonde hair in an effort to track her down but she dyed her hair black.

“Thanks to our social media sleuths out there, our detectives have arrested her — even though she changed her hair color to alter her appearance after the photos were published,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Lamont was taken into custody after she was spotted on Clearwater Beach.

