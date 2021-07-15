HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – A driver who swerved to avoid a squirrel plowed into a historic home in Hingham that was built by an ancestor of President Lincoln on Thursday morning, police said.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building found a 2014 Audi Q7 lodged in the living room of the Samuel Lincoln House on North Street.
Nine-year-old neighborhood resident Will Keefer says the impact of the crash woke him up.
“I heard a loud boom,” Keefer said. “I looked out the window and there was a car stuck halfway through the house…I got my parents to call 911. It was pretty crazy.”
The 19-year-old woman who veered off the road escaped serious injury.
“The driver said she swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road and drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house,” Hingham police said in a news release. “Approximately half of the car entered the home.”
Police say the driver was issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes.
The home was said to be built in 1650. The homeowners say they plan to rebuild it.
