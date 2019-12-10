Police: Woman who thought boyfriend was cheating stabbed him with scissors while he laid in hospital bed

(WHDH) — A woman who suspected her boyfriend of cheating on her became enraged and stabbed him with a pair of surgical scissors while he laid helpless in a hospital bed last month, police said.

Taniea Denise Sherrod, 18, of Florida, was arrested last week in connection with a stabbing at a St. Petersburg hospital on Nov. 19, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Sherrod’s boyfriend was laying in a hospital at Bayfront Health when she started arguing with him over “suspected infidelity,” a police report obtained by the newspaper stated.

Sherrod grew “irate” when her boyfriend refused to let her look through his phone, grabbed scissors that were in the room, and caused multiple puncture wounds to his right thigh, according to the report.

It’s not clear why Sherrod’s boyfriend was in the hospital.

Sherrod is facing a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

She was being held Monday at the Pinellas County Jail on $15,000 bond.

