(WHDH) — A Maine woman who wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend was arrested after police say she called in two separate bomb threats at his workplace, authorities said.

Kayla Blake, 33, of Etna, is facing a felony count of terrorizing in connection with a pair of incidents last week at Puritan Medical Products, Pittsfield Police Chief Harold Bickmore told the Portland Press Herald.

Blake reportedly made the first threat around 9 a.m. on Thursday, telling Maine State Police that she was going to bomb the company. In a second call that was placed about two hours later, Blake allegedly told police that she planned to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

After tracing the calls to Etna, investigators in Somerset and Penobscot counties located Blake, who confirmed that there were no bombs.

Blake was taken to the Somerset County Jail. She was being held on $1,500 bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)