Police: Woman zipped boyfriend in suitcase during game of hide-and-seek, left him to die

(WHDH) — A 42-year-old woman is facing a charge of murder after she allegedly zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek and left him trapped inside for hours, resulting in his death, authorities said.

Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, Florida, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

Deputies responding to a home on Frantz Lane on Monday around 1 p.m. spoke with Boone, who said she had been drinking with Torres when they decided it would be fun to incorporate a piece of luggage into their game of hide-and-seek, an arrest report obtained by WKMG-TV indicated.

Boone reportedly claimed that she had fallen asleep for hours before remembering that Torres was stuck in the suitcase. When she unzipped the suitcase, Torres was said to be unresponsive.

Police noted in the arrest report that Boone had also taken videos, one of which showed Torres yelling that he couldn’t breathe. An amused Boone allegedly said, “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.”

Another video reportedly showed Torres pushing on the suitcase in an attempt to escape as Boone looked on and said, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Boone was arrested after investigators discovered “inconsistencies” with her statements and the videos she recorded, according to the news outlet.

It’s not clear when Boone will be called to court.

