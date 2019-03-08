Police: Woman’s body found in snow-covered pickup truck in Star Market parking lot

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a snow-covered pickup truck in the parking lot of a Star Market in Quincy on Friday, officials said.

Two detectives working an on an unrelated matter forced their way into the truck on Granite Street around 10:50 a.m. and discovered a deceased 56-year-old woman, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The woman’s death is not believed to be suspicious. Police suspect her to be the victim of an overdose.

She was reported missing on Sunday and due to the state of the truck, police believe she had been in the vehicle since the snowstorm earlier this week.

The woman’s name has not been made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

