Police: Woman’s body found in trunk of abandoned car

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police say the body of a young woman was found in the trunk of a car towed from a Walmart to an automotive dealership in Pittsfield.

Maine State Police say the discovery was made after a mechanic unlocked the car on Friday.

Spokesman Steve McCausland said the body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, and that the car has been impounded for further investigation. He says detectives will begin contacting family members once the body is identified.

The Chevrolet Malibu is registered in Maine. McCausland declined to characterize whether the death was deemed to be suspicious. He declined further comment.

