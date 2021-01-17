Police: Women arrested for attacking teens with scissors, hammer in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Worcester women were arrested after police say they encouraged teens to fight and even attacked two of them with scissors and a hammer on Thursday.

Officers responding to a large fight between juveniles in the area of Wendy’s on Park Avenue around 7:49 p.m. learned a fight involving about 15 people had occurred in the area, police said.

Two victims were located at a local hospital with various wounds shortly after the incident.

An investigation determined that juveniles were involved in a large fight that at one point had blocked traffic on Park Avenue. When parents tried to break up the fight, police say Brenda Ortiz, 29, and Brenda Rosario, 47, actually encouraged the teens to fight.

At one point Ortiz attacked one of the victims with scissors, causing heavy bleeding, police said, and Rosario struck the victims with what appeared to be a hammer, according to police.

Both victims suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Ortiz and Rosario were located on Friday and placed under arrest, police said. Rosario had an outstanding warrant at the time, according to police.

They are being charged with mayhem, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (aggravated, serious bodily Injury), reckless endangerment of a child and will be arraigned in court at a later date.

