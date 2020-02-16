Police: Women charged for attacking man for his cellphone in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three women were placed under arrest early Sunday morning after police say they were seen attacking a man in downtown Boston.

Officers responding to an assault and battery in progress just after 1 a.m. at a convenience store found three females punching and kicking a man on the ground on Tremont Street, police said.

All suspects stopped the attack when officers arrived and the victim stated they had approached him aggressively asking for his cellphone which he did not give them, police said.

The victim said he was attacked when he denied having a cellphone and one of the suspects had taken it as he was being attacked, police said.

One of the suspects admitted to stealing the phone and all three women, identified as Jenna Gonzalez, 21, of East Boston, Brianna Romero, 21, of Malden, and Audrina May Hebert, 18, of Malden, were placed under arrest, according to police.

They will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for assault and batter by means of a dangerous weapon, unarmed robbery and disorderly conduct, police said.

Romero is also being charged with possession of cocaine, police said.

