Police: Worcester burglary suspect threatens to shoot officer in the head

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester burglary suspect vowed to continue breaking into houses and threatened to shoot a cop in the head while being placed under arrest, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in in progress on East Central Street about 1 a.m. Tuesday spotted a man matching the suspect’s description sitting in front of a nearby house run away when they approached the area, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The man, later identified as Josean Carrion, 39, of Worcester, was found hiding in the bushes of a back yard on Ford Street and placed under arrest.

During a struggle with arresting officers, police say Carrion threatened police, “saying that he would shoot them in the head the next time he saw them on the street” and said “he would continue breaking into houses.”

During a search, police say they found Carrion was in possession of a kit that included power drills, flathead screwdrivers, and pliers.

Carrion is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, possessing burglarious tools, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and threatening to commit a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)