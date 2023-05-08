WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old man from North Brookfield was taken into custody after Worcester police found him in the backyard of a home he allegedly stole from.

The Worcester Police Department said it was around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, when officers were called to a home on West Boylston Street for a reported case of breaking and entering.

According to police, the call came in after a homeowner returned to his residence, only to find his property had been “vandalized and rummaged through.”

Authorities said the victim went on to find he was not alone, either, after he discovered the break-in suspect was still inside.

Responding officers arrived to find the suspect in the backyard of the home, and allegedly in possession of items stolen from the address, according to officials.

In a news release, Worcester PD identified the suspect as Joseph Hayes, 50, of North Brookfield.

Authorities said Hayes was charged with breaking and entering during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and willful and malicious destruction of property.

