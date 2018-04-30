Police: Worcester homeowner shoots, injures man trespassing on his property

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Worcester man was shot by a homeowner early Sunday morning while trespassing outside his house, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Second Street about 12:47 a.m. Sunday met a 56-year-old man who said he had just shot an intruder during a fight outside his house. The man, whose name was not released, told officers he saw a suspicious man dressed in all black clothing, wearing a dark-colored backpack, checking a car door on a vehicle parked outside his house, police said.

When the homeowner saw the man walk into his yard, he said he got a handgun and went outside to confront him, police said. While escorting the man off his property, witnesses said they heard the man threaten to shoot the homeowner and reach for his waistband, prompting him to open fire.

The man who was shot, later identified as Zackery Bailey, of Worcester, was taken to the hospital with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. While at the hospital, officers found out that Bailey had an outstanding arrest warrant for his arrest on a breaking and entering charge.

The homeowner, who is a licensed gun owner, was interviewed at police headquarters and treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

