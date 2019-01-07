Police: Worcester man arrested in Webster after holding victim at gunpoint during home invasion

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he forced his way into an apartment in Webster on Sunday and threatened one resident at gunpoint during an apparent attempt to collect a debt.

Officers responding to 40 Lake Street for a report of resident that had been assaulted with a firearm observed 27-year-old Omar Abu, who was attempting to run out a back door, according to the Webster Police Department.

Abu was found to be in possession of a small semi-automatic pistol and taken into custody, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Abu had traveled to the apartment with the intent of collecting some money that was owed to him from one of the residents.

At one point during the incident, Abu allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at one resident’s forehead. A struggle is said to have ensued and the police were called.

No injuries were reported.

Abu is charged with attempted murder home invasion three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to collect a loan, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

He is being held on $100,000 bail pending an arraignment Monday in Dudley District Court.

