WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he attacked an officer with scissors and set an apartment on fire early Monday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Luis Ramirez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of attempted murder, and arson of a dwelling, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers conducting a welfare check in the area of 6 Moen Street around 12:30 a.m. spoke with a woman in the driveway who said she was fearful of a Ramirez, who was breaking things inside the apartment, police said.

When Ramirez later exited the apartment, he allegedly swung scissors at one officer when police attempted to speak with him. The scissors are said to have grazed the officer’s face.

Ramirez then barricaded himself inside the apartment and set it on fire, according to police. Firefighters were then called to the scene and residents of the apartment building were evacuated.

Officers and firefighters tried to help Ramirez out of the apartment but he allegedly continued to refuse and threatened them.

After crews extinguished the blaze, officers were able to get Ramirez to drop the scissors and surrender.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

