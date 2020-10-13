WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing a slew of charges after police say he assaulted and kidnapped a woman he carjacked before stabbing a man in the city early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 186 Stafford St. around 12:45 a.m. found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Worcester police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers arriving to the scene saw a woman jump from a moving vehicle in the area of 3 Stafford St., police said.

She suffered minor injuries.

The driver fled and was found after a foot pursuit, police said.

Officers learned that the driver was the suspect of the stabbing incident and seized a knife from him, police added.

He was also allegedly in possession of Suboxone and other pills.

Officers learned earlier in the evening, the man forced the female victim into her vehicle and struck and punched her, according to police.

He allegedly held a knife toward the woman and demanded that she hand over her purse to him.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, citing domestic violence law.

The 27-year-old Worcester man faces several charges, including assault and battery, assault and battery on a household member, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, witness intimidation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, operating after a suspended or revoked license, possession of Class B substance and possession of Class E substance.

