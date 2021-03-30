Police: Worcester man sets car on fire, tries to take hose from firefighters

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges of interfering with firefighters after allegedly setting his car on fire and trying to take a hose away from responders in Worcester Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fire on Shawmut Street at 9:40 p.m. found firefighters had extinguished the blaze, police said. Firefighters allegedly told police a suspect in the fire tried to pull the hose away from them and yelled at them before getting in another car and driving over the fire hose while leaving the area.

Officers allegedly found Alberto Torres-Pinales, 40, at his apartment and charged him with burning a motor vehicle, interfering with a firefighter and driving over a fire hose without consent from the fire department.

