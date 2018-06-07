PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — A Worcester man stabbed a Rhode Island Dunkin’ Donuts worker in the neck with a pen after stealing from the cash register, police said.

Julio Santana, 22, had been in the chain restaurant located at 105 Cedar St. in Pawtucket for two hours when he approached the service counter for a second time, reached inside the cash register and took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot just before 9:30 a.m, a clerk told officers.

Two staff members chased after Santana before catching up to him at the corner of Church Street and Park Place. Santana then stabbed a 22-year-old man in the neck with a pen, police said.

The worker suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene by Pawtucket rescue personnel.

Officers arrested Santana and charged him with felony assault, larceny under $1,500 and disorderly conduct.

He had an arraignment scheduled in district court in Providence at 9 a.m.

