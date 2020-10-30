Police: Worcester man stole ambulance while paramedics were responding to emergency

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole an ambulance while paramedics were responding to an emergency on Thursday night.

Bruce Monroe, 55, was arrested on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and furnishing a false name to a police officer, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an ambulance that had been stolen in the area of Oriol Drive spoke with paramedics who said they had walked out of a home to find the vehicle missing, police said.

UMass police later found Monroe in the stolen ambulance outside of UMass Memorial Hospital. He allegedly gave police a fake name and was unable to explain why he took the ambulance.

It’s not clear when Monroe will be called to court.

The incident remains under investigation.

