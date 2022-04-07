WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is due to be arraigned on several charges in connection with an incident that began in a Walmart Thursday morning.

An officer working a detail at the Tobias Boland Way store was told that a man, later identified as 42-year-old Angel Santiago, was fleeing the store on foot with two electric scooters in hand, according to a release issued by the department.

After refusing the officer’s commands to stop, Santigo allegedly jumped into a body of water located off a nearby bike lane and swam to the other side.

Not long after, another officer said they spotted him stopping traffic on the southbound side of Route 146. There, police said he stopped a gray sedan, jumped into the front seat, and ordered her to drive to the next exit.

Officers were able to maintain sight of the sedan until it eventually stopped and Santiago started running away after demanding the driver hand over her cigarettes.

He was taken into custody on Route 20.

He is facing kidnapping, carjacking, unarmed robbery, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing and shoplifting by asportation charges in addition to charges from a previous warrant.

