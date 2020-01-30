Police: Worcester man swerved at cruiser during wild high-speed chase

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper and a woman were hospitalized following a violent crash in Leominster overnight that occurred as the trooper was responding to the area of a police pursuit that resulted in an arrest of a Worcester man.

Ronald G. Paris, 35, was arraigned Thursday in Worcester District Court on charges including failure to stop for police, assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. He was ordered him held on $2,500 bail.

The trooper was responding to assist other officers who were chasing Paris’ vehicle on Route 12 when they were involved in a crash with another car just before midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 29-year-old woman in the car struck by the police cruiser was taken to Umass Medical Center — Lakeside with critical injuries. She is said to be in serious condition.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries at Leominster Hospital.

Police say the trooper was operating a gray low-profile cruiser and had their emergency lights and a siren activated at the time of the crash.

Paris, who allegedly triggered the pursuit from Route 290 to Route 190 to Route 12 southbound, was arrested around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the trooper began chasing Paris’ vehicle when he determined his registration had been revoked for an insurance violation. At one point during the chase, officials say he swerved in an apparent attempt to strike a cruiser.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)