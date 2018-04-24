Police: Worcester man who led police on wild car chase facing assault to murder charge

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Worcester man accused of leading police on a wild chase early Tuesday morning during which he slammed into numerous vehicles and nearly ran over several officers is now facing an assault to murder charge, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Chilmark and Steward streets about 2:35 a.m. spotted a man later identified as Christopher Mason driving a pickup truck away from the scene of a crash involving three parked vehicles, Worcester police said. A 21-year-old woman who was sitting in one of the vehicles that were struck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening neck and back injuries.

Mason then led officers on a chase down Shrewsbury Street and onto Albany Street, where he struck a building before hitting a semi-trailer twice on Muskeego Street, police said. He continued onto Wilson Street, where officers were forced to jump out of the way when he drove on the sidewalk and crashed into three parked vehicles.

As they removed Mason from the vehicle, officers said they found six small bags of cocaine in the vehicle.

Mason has been charged with assault to murder, disturbing the peace, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and possessing a Class B substance.

