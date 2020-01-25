Police: Worcester man with loaded gun damages vehicles, walks away from the scene

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing several charges after police say he damaged five vehicles on Friday and walked away from the scene.

Officers responding to a crash around 11:35 p.m. on Woodlawn Street found two vehicles flipped over and another three significantly damaged, according to police.

Officers could not identify the driver in the large crowd that had assembled at the scene, but later saw the suspect, Jonathan Martinez, 23, walking slowly away from the crowd with two black eyes, police said.

Police spoke to Martinez and determined he was responsible for damaging the parked vehicles and later found a loaded gun in his vehicle, police said.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He is being charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and operating to endanger, police said.

He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

No other injuries were reported.

