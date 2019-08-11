Police: Worcester men arrested after getting 2 kilos of cocaine in the mail

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Worcester men are facing drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officials allegedly found a package addressed to one of the men containing more than two kilograms of cocaine, police said.

Officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico allegedly found a suspicious package addressed to one of the men on Aug. 4, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s office. Homeland Security investigators allegedly found the package contained more than two kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies organized a controlled delivery of the package and Carmelo Andujar, 40, allegedly picked it up when it was delivered to the home of Ernest R. Daigle, 62.

Both men were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine more than 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws. They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Worcester Central District Court.

