WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say two Worcester residents woke up Friday morning and found him sleeping on their couch next to a crack pipe.

Shaun Perry, 35, of Worcester, was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a house break at a home on Hartshorn Road around 5:50 a.m. spoke with two residents who said that they woke up and found an unknown man sleeping on their couch next to about 20 bags of what appeared to be crack cocaine and a crack pipe

Shocked by the sight of the man, police say the couple screamed, prompting the man to get up and run out of the house.

The residents also told police that their car keys and wallets were missing.

Officers later tracked down Perry in the area of Chandler and June streets.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)