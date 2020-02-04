Police: Worcester shooting victim shot himself in leg, lied to investigators

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police officers investigating an apparent shooting on Monday determined the man who claimed he had been shot by someone else had accidentally shot himself in the leg, officials said.

Tajawn Boutwell-Campbell, 26, of Worcester, was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improperly storing a firearm, receiving stolen property over $1,200, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and misleading a police investigation.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Elizabeth Street about 3:45 p.m. found Boutwell-Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. After giving police officers different accounts of what happened, evidence gathered at the scene indicated he shot himself while sitting in his vehicle, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)