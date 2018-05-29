Police: Worcester store clerk shoots would-be robber 3 times

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester store clerk shot a would-be robber three times over the weekend after he held a customer hostage with a large knife, police said.

Officers responding to 49 Vernon St. Saturday around 8:40 p.m. found 26-year-old Juan Ahorrio of Worcester suffering from three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. A clerk at the No Name Grocery shot Ahorrio as he attempted to rob the store, police added.

Ahorrio allegedly held a knife up to a female customer’s neck, prompting the clerk to take out his personal firearm. The customer then dropped to the ground and the clerk fired three rounds at Ahorrio, police said. He then reportedly dropped his knife and fled from the store. The clerk chased after him and ordered him to the ground before checking on the customers inside the store.

Worcester EMS arrived and treated Ahorrio for his wounds before transporting him to a local hospital. The clerk and two female customers were not hurt.

Detectives recovered the knife and confiscated it, police said.

Worcester residents expressed their concern towards the alarming attempted robbery.

“I was very shocked that somebody in our neighborhood would do this to our own store,” said resident Amy Berkquest, who heard the gunfire.

Ahorrio was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with the intent to rob. His arraignment will be based on when he is released from the hospital.

“Unfortunately, he had got shot and now he has to deal with the consequences,” said concerned customer Ron Presley said. “Now, he’ll sit on it in the hospital and when he goes to jail, trust me, he’ll wake up.”

The investigation remains ongoing and police say more charges may follow. They added that the clerk is licensed to carry and that this incident was in self-defense.

