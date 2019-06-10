Police: Worker suffers ‘very serious injuries’ in Carver industrial accident

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an industrial accident in Carver on Monday that left a man seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported industrial accident at the Acme Shorey Precast Company on Tremont Street about 8:20 a.m. found a 41-year-old man suffering from very serious injuries, according to Carver police.

The man was taken to Tobey Hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

The incident is being investigated by Carver police, state police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

