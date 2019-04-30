Police: Would-be shoplifter bit face of gas station clerk, left him ‘bleeding profusely’

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man is facing maiming and mayhem charges after police say he attacked and bit a gas station clerk who tried to stop him from stealing a drink out of a beverage cooler late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a patron that bit the face of a store clerk at the Sunoco on Broadway around 11:25 p.m. found a 55-year-old victim bleeding profusely with a serious gash below his left eye, according to the Taunton Police Department.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In reviewing surveillance footage from the store, police say officers determined that the store clerk tried to prevent Joel Davila, of Taunton, from stealing a bottled drink from the beverage cooler. When the store clerk put his arm across the cooler door to prevent Davila from opening it, the suspect allegedly bit the inside of the victim’s elbow and face during a struggle.

Davila was known to the clerk and had allegedly stolen from the store in the past, according to police.

A witness at the store called 911 and tended to the victim while another witness prevented Davila from leaving the store.

Davila was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital to undergo an overnight evaluation. Upon his release from the hospital Tuesday morning, police say he was arrested on charges including assault with intent to maim and mayhem.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Taunton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)