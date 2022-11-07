NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire resident is facing charges after state police say they were impaired behind the wheel when they drove the wrong way down the highway Sunday night, striking several vehicles and leaving a motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to multiple reports of a Ford Focus going the wrong way down the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua around 8:30 p.m. learned the driver had struck several vehicles in the area of Exit 4, according to state police.

When troopers caught up with the Focus, which was driven by Dilceneia Mezabarba, 51, they found that a motorcyclist had veered out of their lane and crashed into another vehicle to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist, Patrick Ferguson, 38, of Nashua, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Janosz at 603-227- 0039 or email Jonathan.M.Janosz@dos.nh.gov.

