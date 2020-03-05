Police: Wrong-way driver arrested in Quincy after multiple crashes, police chase in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested late Thursday after crashing his vehicle on the Fore River Bridge following a police chase in Weymouth, officials said.

Officers responding to a wrong-way driver, identified as Dylan Costello, 17, of Randolph, late Thursday attempted to stop the vehicle on North 3A but to no avail, according to police.

Costello crashed just before the Fore River Bridge and his car came to a stop after crashing again on the bridge, police said.

Costello, who was driving with his father, a 4-year-old and a 17-year-old girl, was arrested on a slew of charges, police said.

The 17-year-old was also arrested for trying to change seats with the driver, according to police.

