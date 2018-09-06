Police: Wrong-way driver ‘following her GPS’ causes head-on crash on I-93 in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman “following her GPS” caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, late Wednesday night when she tried to make a U-turn on the highway, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a head-on crash on the northbound side of the highway found two Toyota Corollas that had slammed into one another, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Amy Krzyzaniak, 39, told police that her GPS directed her to drive the wrong way down the Exit 6 off-ramp from Candia Road. When Krzyzaniak attempted to turn around, police say she crashed into 24-year-old Kalli Daggett.

Krzyzaniak and Daggett were both taken to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

No additional details were immediately available.

