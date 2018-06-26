Police: Wrong-way driver leads RI troopers on high-speed chase that ends in fiery crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man will face a judge Tuesday after state police say drove the wrong way down Interstate 95 and led police a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

Thayer E. Randolph, 23, of West Greenwich will be arraigned in Sixth Division Court on charges of reckless driving – eluding an officer, obstruction of an officer in execution of duty, and resisting arrest, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Rhode Island State Police.

Randolph was arrested by troopers responding to a 1:30 a.m. report of a driver going the wrong way in the northbound lanes on the Point Street ramp to Interstate 95 in Providence, state police said. After attempting to stop Randolph on Orms Street, state police say he sped away, traveling at speeds up to 90 mph before crashing into a guardrail at Thurston Street and Newell Avenue in Pawtucket.

State police say both Randolph and a passenger ran away from the crash, which caused the car to burst into flames.

Randolph was arrested a short time later, his passenger is still being sought.

