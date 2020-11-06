FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Fall River early Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to a crash on Route 24 southbound just after 3 a.m. learned that a 2017 Mazda 3, driven by a 36-year-old Rhode Island woman, was traveling north in the southbound lane when she struck a 2015 Volvo tractor pulling a trailer, operated by a 40-year-old New Bedford man, according to state police.

The Rhode Island woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The New Bedford man was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

