REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Revere early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on American Legion Highway around 4:30 a.m. found that one car appeared to be traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it struck another car head-on, according to Revere police.

Firefighters removed the wrong-way driver from their vehicle by using the Jaws of Life, police said.

They were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The operator of the other vehicle is said to be OK.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

