MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charge after state police say he was caught hanging out of the door of his moving car while driving under the influence in Merrimack late Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a wrong-way vehicle on the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike around 11:35 p.m. learned that it had made a U-turn and was now heading southbound with the “door open and (the driver) hanging outside the vehicle,” according to state police.

Christopher Robinson, 41, of Salem, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Henry Gula at 603-223-4381 or Henry.F.Gula@dos.nh.gov.

