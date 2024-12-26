BOSTON (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver who was under the influence behind the wheel was arrested in the North End on Wednesday following a crash that left a police officer injured, officials said.

The initial crash occurred at the intersection of Beverly and Valenti streets and Jeannette Valle, 28, was arrested after refusing to follow officers’ commands to stop and leading them on a chase during which she nearly caused several crashes, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Valenti is facing numerous charges including refusing to stop, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), and assault and battery on a police officer.

